Erica Fernandes can't stop blushing because of THIS person; WATCH VIDEO 

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a popular face of the Telly world. The pretty actress has come a long way in her career and with just two shows. Erica Fernandes has become an A-list star of the small screen.

The diva went on to impress everyone with her debut show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and then became a household name for her Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where she played the lead role.

Erica Fernandes is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans by bringing the best out of her in every project she does.

Apart from being a terrific actress, Erica is also considered a fashionista of the small town. The actress's Instagram account speaks out loud when it comes to fashion.

Erica Fernandes has never shied away from experimenting when it comes to fashion.

Well, the diva turned a year older yesterday and was showered with beautiful wishes from her friends and fans.

Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur was one of them who took to Instagram to wish the beautiful diva.

Abhishek shared an amazing picture with the diva and also a video where he is teasing Erica as she obliges a fan for a picture.

Take a look:

While Erica poses with a fan for a picture, Abhishek who is taking the video is teasing Erica for the same and she can't stop blushing.

Well, it seems Erica and Abhishek share a great bond!

