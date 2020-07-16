Erica Fernandes gives a TOUGH competition to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Her character Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made her a household name. The actress is currently wooing us with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform.

Her chemistry with her co-star Parth in Kasautii has always made headlines and the audiences love to watch their pair on screen.

Now we came across a video where you can see the actress dancing to the tunes of Ranveer Singh.

(ALSO READ: After Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes tests NEGATIVE for Coronavirus )

In the video, one can see Erica dancing to the song Khalibali with full energy. She is seen playing two different roles of a mother and two daughters.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Her fans have commented saying that she has the perfect swag for becoming an actress in Hindi cinema, because that’s the kind of madness one needs to have when they venture into Bollywood.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the best actresses we have on television and it will be a delight to watch her perform on the big screen.

There is no denying the fact that Erica has worked hard to reach this position.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

(ALSO READ: Vikas Gupta wants to play THIS prank on Erica Fernandes, believes it will freak her out)