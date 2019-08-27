Erica Fernandes to grace Khatra Khatra Khatra again with Ravi Kishan and Rani Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the telly land. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via social media.

The actress has just returned from a Maldivian holiday with rumoured boyfriend Parth Samthaan. And now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Erica will be seen attempting some daredevilry on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s Khatra Khatra Khatra. Joining the actress will be another talented Bhojpuri star Rani Chartejee who has just returned from Bulgaria after shooting some daredevil stunts. As the episode is dedicated to Bhojpuri stars, Ravi Kishan who’s a big name from the industry will also be a part of the special episode. The shooting will take place on 29 August.