Erica Fernandes grooves to ‘Chammak Challo’ with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang

MUMBAI: When Erica Fernandes is with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang of Sonyaa Ayodhya and Shubhaavi Choksey, it is always fun times. Erica, who is attending a wedding, invited her friends, and they have been having a gala time together.

The trio captured themselves dancing to ‘Chammak Challo’ in the bathroom! Shubhaavi shared the video with the caption, "When the music is playing outside but we cannot stop ourselves from dancing .... My #girlgang."

Have a look.

They made merry by posing, eating, and dancing their hearts out. Here are some more pictures from the wedding.

The trio shares a strong bond together. They love to spend quality time together.

Credits: TOI