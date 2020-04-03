Erica Fernandes looks like an angel straight out of a fairy tale in this beautiful picture

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actresses. She is presently seen playing the lead role in hit TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress is enjoying her quarantine time just like all of us. She is binge-watching series, exploring her hidden painting talent and honing her culinary skills. To put it simply, the diva is doing all that she cannot usually due to her hectic schedule. Erica is also keeping her fans engaged by sharing glimpses of her social distancing time on social media. The actress keeps sharing a picture or two on Instagram with her fandom.

The beautiful actress has yet again shared a throwback picture from one of her recent trips. In the photo, Erica is seen posing in front of huge wings and she looks no less than a beautiful angel. Looks like Erica is missing traveling and is somewhat bored of the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. In the caption, she wrote, 'Don’t let anyone’s ignorance, hate, drama, negativity stop you from being the best person you can be.'

Check out Erica's post here: