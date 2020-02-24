Erica Fernandes looks drop-dead gorgeous on magazine cover!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is an Indian actress and model who is popularly known for portraying the role for Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the serial Yeh Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Sharma in the popular soap opera Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She has taken part in pageants like Pantaloons and Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011. The actress made her film debut in Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and went on to act in Kannada films like Ninnindale alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. Since 2018, she’s been playing Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

The diva recently shot for the cover of a magazine, and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in it. Erica is a fashion icon and gives out major inspiration to her followers.

Take a look at the sizzling cover photo!