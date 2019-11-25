News

Erica Fernandes' 'oops moment' on the sets will surprise you!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has charmed the audience in the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is not only beautiful and talented but also has a naughty and fun-loving side.

Her social media account is full of proof of the fun she has on the sets. There are very few actors who share a great bond with their directors and Erica is one of them. The actress recently posted a quirky video of a prank that she played on her director. But, the prank backfired, and she had to face a funny yet embarrassing moment.

In the video, the director is seen summoning Erica for a shot that is ready. Here, Eirca who was standing close by, comes to give the shot, but to everyone's surprise, the actress seemed to have forgotten to wear her ghaghara and arrives for the shot in her casual jeans. And when the director pointed out to Erica's oops moment, everyone burst out laughing. Have a look.

Isn’t that funny? Well, we all know how difficult it is for daily soap actors to handle shooting for such long hours a day. And a little fun on the side definitely helps destress, right?

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Prerna Sharma, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, TellyChakkar,

past seven days