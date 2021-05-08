Erica Fernandes OPENS UP about returning with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a well-known television actress and enjoys a huge fan following.

The gorgeous lady caught everyone's attention with her character of Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica is thrilled for the show's new season. While talking to a leading portal, the actress opened up about returning with the third season of the show and how close Sonakshi's character is to her. She told ETimes TV, “The channel has announced the third season and the fans have been waiting for the show. It is going to be good and a whole new experience.”

Further, Erica revealed that Sonakshi's role is very close to her heart and has got her where she is today. "Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today. If it wasn’t for the character that I played, I don’t think I would be where I am today. It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family," said the actress.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi also featured Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The show is returning to television after three years.

