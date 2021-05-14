Erica Fernandes opens up on how she handled haters who trolled her for being skinny

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a popular diva of the small screen. The pretty actress has come a long way in her career with two hit shows to her credit. Erica has become an A-list star of the small screen in no time.

The diva went on to impress everyone with her debut show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr Sonakshi Bose and then became a household name for Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where she played the lead role of Prerna.

Erica leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans by giving her best to every project she does.

ALSO READ: Check out Erica Fernandes' THEN and NOW picture; her transformation will shock you!

Apart from being a terrific actress, Erica is also considered a fashionista of the small town. The stunning diva's Instagram account speaks out loud when it comes to fashion.

She has never shied away from experimenting when it comes to fashion.

Moreover, her Instagram game is always on point.

Well, we all know that actresses are trolled on several occasions for their fashion choices and for their body.

Basically, a lot of actresses are body-shamed and Erica too had to face the same.

The actress was trolled for being extremely skinny. While such comments are extremely awful for anyone, actresses also know how to face them and deal with them.

Erica opened up about the same in one of her interviews with an entertainment portal.

The actress said that she doesn't have any issues with being skinny. Their perspective is very different from hers.

Erica further said it all depends on one's mentality and mindset.

She added that she is quite immune to such trolls and they don't affect her.

Way to go, Erica!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes reveals why she rejected Bigg Boss and why she couldn't be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi