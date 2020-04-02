News

Erica Fernandes reveals her equation with Shaheer Sheikh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 01:27 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is among the most loved actresses in the industry. She is currently seen as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover. The actress debuted in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Erica went live on Instagram and answered fan questions. A user asked Erica about her bond with her former co-star and good friend Shaheer. She replied, 'Well, we haven't been able to keep in touch so often. He is busy with his own show and I'm busy with my work. But, we do bump into each other parties and social events. So, more or less, we manage to catch up and share some moments together.'

Further, the actress also went on to reveal her bond with her former onscreen mother-in-law from KRPKAB Supriya Pilgaonkar. She revealed, 'Every year I make it a point to remind Shaheer and Chestha (Bhagat) about maa's birthday. They expect a call every year at least once before maa's birthday, where I tell them that it is her birthday tomorrow. Then, we all end up going to her place and celebrating the special day. It is like an annual social event for all of us.' 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Erica Fernandes Shaheer Sheikh Kasautii Zindagii Kay Prerna Parth Samthaan Karan Singh Grover Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Supriya Pilgaonkar TellyChakkar

