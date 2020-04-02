News

Erica Fernandes reveals her favourite TV actress!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is loved by the audience for her role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also co-stars Parth Samthaan in the lead role, and the duo's sizzling chemistry is one of the highlights.
Today, in a live session with a media portal, Erica spoke about her work, personal life, and a lot of other things. When asked about her favourite television actress, she named Jennifer Winget along with her own self.

Meanwhile, when quizzed about which character was difficult between Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress quipped, 'Every role has its own essences. Prerna has more layers more scope to perform. Perform different shades.'

Credits: Pinkvilla

