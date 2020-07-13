Erica Fernandes reveals how she captures her best moments

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via various platforms. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth Samthaan always makes headlines. Her character of Prerna has become a household name.

Now, Erica reveals how she captures her best moments.

(ALSO READ: THIS TV actress guided Erica Fernandes before she became an actress)

In an interview with actor Himmanshoo Malhotra, the actress revealed that the best moments in one’s life are not captured in the camera but it’s through the eyes and this is how she holds on to all the best memories in her life.

This is a beautiful way to capture memories in today's digital age.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the best actresses we have on television, and it will be a delight to watch her perform on the big screen as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes HATES one thing a lot and it is… )