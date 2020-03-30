Erica Fernandes reveals the challenge Parth Samthaan will face post the lockdown!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Prerna have sitten the audience with their chemistry. They have become household names through their current show, Kasautii Zindagii Kii.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises on them.Erica recently went live on her Instagram account, along with her co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya and guess who joined them!

Well, as usual, Parth joined the live session and Erica revealed that Parth would have to loose all the weight he has gained during this lockdown phase and that would be the biggest challenge for him.