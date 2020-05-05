News

Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and Anushka Sen prove that SKIRTS make for a perfect FASHION WEAR during SUMMERS!

Skirts can be just right for all occasions!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: Summers are here and it is time to ditch everything which makes you feel uncomfortable in. 

While loose pajamas, joggers paired with a T-shirt or those super comfortable dresses might be your go-to, let us not forget those skirts which are a high fashion trend to flaunt when out in the sun. 

From floral maxi skirts, to knee-length linen skirts and the summer midi skirt all making a glorious comeback, there is lots of choice on the Indian high street this year. Slender silhouette or voluminous, short or long, formal or casual, skirts can be just right for all occasions! 

Today, we bring to you our top celebrities who absolutely nail this trend.

Erica Fernandes in a colourful frame...

Anushka Sen gives us floral print goals

Hina Khan sets a bar for the basics of being a diva

Who said cartoon prints are out of vogue? Ace the trend like Rubina Dilaik

How likely are you to try these skirt trends?

Tags Erica Fernandes Rubina Dilaik Hina Khan Anushka Sen skirts trend TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here