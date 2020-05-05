Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and Anushka Sen prove that SKIRTS make for a perfect FASHION WEAR during SUMMERS!

MUMBAI: Summers are here and it is time to ditch everything which makes you feel uncomfortable in.

While loose pajamas, joggers paired with a T-shirt or those super comfortable dresses might be your go-to, let us not forget those skirts which are a high fashion trend to flaunt when out in the sun.

From floral maxi skirts, to knee-length linen skirts and the summer midi skirt all making a glorious comeback, there is lots of choice on the Indian high street this year. Slender silhouette or voluminous, short or long, formal or casual, skirts can be just right for all occasions!

Today, we bring to you our top celebrities who absolutely nail this trend.

Erica Fernandes in a colourful frame...

Anushka Sen gives us floral print goals

Hina Khan sets a bar for the basics of being a diva

Who said cartoon prints are out of vogue? Ace the trend like Rubina Dilaik

How likely are you to try these skirt trends?