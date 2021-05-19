Erica Fernandes says she feels proud about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi coming back on public demand, show to launch in June

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most successful actresses on television. The pretty diva has come a long way in her career, and with just two shows she has become an A-list star of the small screen.

She was last seen in the role of Prerna in the most successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character went on to become very popular. Today, the actress has two iconic characters in her kitty.

The actress has a massive fan following and is quite active on her social media accounts where she gives a glimpse of her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Erica was last seen in two video, which have done very well when it comes to viewership.

Erica’s most successful and loved show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is coming back with a new season but with the same star cast, and fans are super excited.

Recently, in an interview, Erica said that she is very proud to be a part of a show that is coming back on public demand and that people love so much. It is coming back not once but twice after season 1 on television, and she is excited to begin shoot again and relive the character.

Well, there is no doubt that this show and the character of Sonakshi made Erica whatever she is today, and no wonder the show is so close to her heart.

Her pairing with Shaheer is amazing, and their chemistry is mesmerizing on television.

Media reports suggest that the show might stream on Sony Liv app from June.

