Erica Fernandes shares a video of how she gets ready for her events and photoshoots

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

The actress was last seen as Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

These days, Erica is grabbing the headlines for two back-to-back music videos along with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

(ALSO READ: A fan gets himself tattooed with Erica Fernandes' name, but there is a hilarious twist)

Now we came across a video where one can see how Erica gets ready for her shoots and events.

In the video, she is seen getting her hair and makeup done by her entire teams and the actress is simply looking gorgeous.

The actresses has a special team who gets a ready and makes her look so beautiful.

Fans have commented saying that there mesmerized by her beauty and they can’t take their eyes off her.

Though they miss watching her on-screen and they believe that she is one of the best actresses of television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Erica Fernandes turns bride; actress looks mesmerizing!)