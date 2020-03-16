Erica Fernandes showers love on her co-actor Shaheer Sheikh’s daughter, calls her by THIS name, details inside

Erica Fernandes was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Woh To Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose

Submitted by Sushmita Halder on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 13:51
MUMBAI: Television actress Erica Fernandes who was last seen in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has recently showered her unconditional love on co-actor Shaheer Sheikh’s daughter on social media post. The actress went on calling the toddler ‘doll ball’.

“I have seen Shaheer’s daughter in pictures. I haven’t met her in person yet. He has been so busy with his shoot, even he is not able to see his own daughter much. I hope we will be meeting her too. I have seen a lot of pictures of her. She is a little doll-ball. And I hear stories about her being very naughty. I was expecting that to happen (laughs),” Erica shared on her Instagram.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year.  

The actress has been away from small screens ever since then. Apart from being a top-rated TV actress, Erica is also a social media star. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram account.

Credit: ETimes

Erica Fernandes showers love on her co-actor Shaheer Sheikh's daughter, calls her by THIS name, details inside
