Erica Fernandes talks about people loving Dev and Sonakshi again, says "See you soon on the small screen "

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most successful actresses on television. The pretty diva has come a long way in her career, and with just two shows she has become an A-list star of the small screen.

She was last seen in the role of Prerna in the most successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character went on to become very popular. Today, the actress has two iconic characters in her kitty.

Some shows live in our minds and will always remain an audience’s favourite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans.

The show gave the viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pair - Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans Sona and Dev will always be their ideal favourite couple.

Now, as we all know that the show is coming back on screen with season three and it will begin from where it stopped.

Erica in her recent interview was asked about her pairing with Parth and Shaheer to which the actress said that Dev and Sonakshi became so popular and the fans gave the two characters so much love, and then AnuPre happened and the audiences bestowed love on them too.

She further said she is overwhelmed with the kind of support and love these characters have received.

Erica also said that now the audiences will love Dev and Sonakshi as they are coming back on screen soon.

Well, we are sure this has made Shaheer and Erica fans super excited and they can't wait to watch the two on-screen together.

The show was special and unique in many ways and no wonder the audience still miss watching it and it becomes an iconic show on television.

