Erica Fernandes is the new James Bond of television

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in the telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth as always made headlines.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress' name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures and videos and updating her fans on what she is upto.

Now one of the fan clubs shared a picture where the actress is seen in an Indian saree and she captioned the photo saying the name is bond james bond.

The posts also have many funny and fun photos from behind the scenes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Her die- hard fans have commented saying that she is the best actress they have on television and nobody could have essayed the role of Prerna the way she did.

