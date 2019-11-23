Erica Fernandes wants HIM to ‘say her name

MUMBAI: The very talented and pretty Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses today. She currently plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. One of her many talents is that she is a very good singer. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress is currently busy exploring her singing skills. And she does not shy away from sharing cute moments with her fans on social media.

The actress recently shared a video of her singing 'Say My Name' by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, and J Balvin. She captioned it saying, ‘And after a long long time ! SAY MY NAME SAY NAME IF U LOVE ME LET ME HEAR YOU.’

Not only does she sing well, she also looks super cute with her adorable expressions. But whom is Eric referring to? Well, your guess is as good as ours!