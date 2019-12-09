Erica Fernandes wants to steal THIS thing from Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI Erica Fernandes is one of the top actresses of the small screen and rose to fame with her debut show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress was paired opposite TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh and fans simply loved this fresh new jodi.

After the show became a blockbuster hit, Erica's kitty was full of exciting offers, and she ended up bagging Ekta Kapoor's most popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actress is playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in the show and winning hearts.

Erica is a promising actress and has proved her prowess in acting. She is here to stay.

We have seen Erica being quite active on social media, and she often interacts with her co-stars and other TV actors by commenting on their posts.

And now, the latest we see is that the actress is all set to steal something from a popular TV actor. We are not kidding!

Pearl V Puri of Naagin fame posted a picture on his Instagram account where he is seen flaunting his uber-cool look in an amazing jacket. While his fans can't stop going crazy over Pearl's handsomeness, Erica was quick to comment on the actor's pick and said that she is ready to steal it.

Take a look at the post.

Well, we hope Pearl saw what Erica is up to! The handsome actor might just gift the jacket to her. What say?