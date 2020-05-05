News

Erica Fernandes's loyalties lie with the orignal 'Komolika' aka Urvashi Dholakia!

By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Dholakia's fun filled gupshup session with Erica Fernandes for her chat show Trending Now, proved to be quite a hit!

Amongst all the fun secret revealing and 'Never Have I Ever' games played by the 2 girls, Urvashi even happened to quiz Erica about whether she prefers the orignal iconic Komolika or the new age Komolika from the Kasauti reboot!

While the question did put Erica aka Prerna in a bit of a dilemma in the beginning, she finally went on to say that she is still very loyal to the orignal Komolika, and it was Urvashi who truly made Komolika's character what it is today! 

Which is indeed rightly said by Erica, that it was, is and always will be Urvashi Dholakia's portrayal of the iconic 'Komolika' that is till today a character remembered by one and all! 

