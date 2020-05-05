Erica Fernnades REVEALS her DEEPEST SECRET in a ‘NEVER HAVE I EVER SESSION’!

MUMBAI: We recently reported about television's iconic Komolika and new-age Prerna aka Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes are all set to team up for a fun session for Urvashi's chat show 'Trending Now'!

The two popular performers are bound to attract a lot of eyeballs as the combination itself sounds exciting.

From talking about their respective characters to revealing fun secrets and even playing games like 'Never Have I Ever', the girls are going to be seen having an absolute blast!

This upcoming chat with Erica is going to be a super fun one.

Urvashi has in the past episodes too, via Trending Now, brought out some amazing conversations and secrets with prior guests like Sriti Jha, Tony Kakar, Pearl V Puri, and more. However, Erica Fernandes revealed many fun facts about herself in the Never Have I Ever session.

When Urvashi asked Erica if she has ever gifted others some gift which she has received, Erica laughed saying that, “Yeh toh sabhi log karte hai (Everybody does it).”

