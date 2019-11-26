News

Erica's funny side on the sets has us in splits!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is winning hearts as Prerna in TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay aired on Star Plus.

Well, these days, the actress is at her goofiest best. She has been having a lot of off-screen fun along with her crew.

Erica had dressed in a Rajasthani ghagra choli for one of her looks. Erica did the famous Ghoomar with her baby bump in place. The video starts with Erica doing the 'Bala' dance step.

She went on to dance funnily on songs like Hawa Hawaii and Kamariya. Erica also enacted a famous scene from one of Aamir Khan's films. She lit a match stick and slipped it across her tongue.

Fans are in love with Erica's fun side. Even the show's producer Ekta Kapoor also couldn't stop laughing and commented, 'Wanna have what you are having'.

As we all know, Erica is very active on social media and keeps her followers entertained.

Have a look below.

past seven days