Esha Gupta gives fitness goals; her yoga posture will impress you

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is a popular Bollywood actress. In addition to her acting chops, she is known for her fashion game.

The lady is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. She constantly shares pictures and videos on social media with fans. While in self-quarantine at home as well, the actress has been trying her level best to stay fit during the lockdown. As Esha keeps fans hooked with her super sexy pictures, on the occasion of World Health Day, the actress took to her social media to share a hot picture of her performing a yoga asana leaving fans singing her praises and calling her flexible.

On Instagram, Esha Gupta shared a picture of her practising yoga asana. The actress captioned it, “ॐ #worldhealthday,” and wished fans on the occasion of World Health Day. In the picture, Esha Gupta is spotted performing a yoga asana in her room. The actress manages to look super hot and inspires with her picture performing a very difficult yoga asana.

Take a look.