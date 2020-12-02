Eunuchs bless singer Aditya Narayan en route to the ISKCON Temple for his wedding

MUMBAI: Popular singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are finally hitched. They got married in a beautiful wedding at the ISKCON temple.

While the families of the bride and groom were prepping up for the wedding rituals, Aditya was spotted dancing with the baarat.

The groom looked extremely happy and handsome as the singer finally got married.

However, a video on social media reveals that on his way to the ISKCON temple, Aditya Narayan received blessings from several eunuchs for a happy life ahead with Shweta.

In an Instagram video, Aditya Narayan is spotted in a car while on his way to the ISKCON temple for his wedding. The singer was seated in the car's front seat while being all decked-up as the Dulha.

He looked happy and all worried as he geared up for his marital journey with his wife Shweta.

While the car gets stuck in the traffic, some eunuchs approached his vehicle. They move towards the car to bless the groom for his life ahead.

A video was recorded as well, showcasing the transgender’s blessing Aditya Narayan for a happy married life.

Meanwhile, in viral pictures on the internet, Aditya Narayan wore a white embellished Kurta Pyjama. He was seen wearing a 'sehra' and sported a cool pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, Shweta wore a beautiful lehenga and looked really alluring and mesmerising in the wedding pictures.

Aditya Narayan had earlier revealed that he and Shweta will have a temple wedding in December. The singer was in a relationship with Shweta for over 8 long years.

