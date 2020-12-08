Eva Shirali and Anuj Kohli roped in for Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another update from Star Plus’ upcoming show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Early in the day we broke the news about Sasural Simar Ka fame Falaq Naaz has been roped in for the show (Read here: Sasural Simar Ka fame Falaq Naaz in Star Plus’ next).

Now, as per the latest development, we hear that makers have also signed actors namely Eva Shirali and Anuj Kohli to play pivotal parts.

Eva has been part of shows like Gustakh Dil, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Divya Drishti and many more while Anuj is known for his role in Detective Didi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The show is bankrolled by DJ’s A Creative Unit who recently produced Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani is set in Punjab and it focuses on its narrative of an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society.

The show will also star actors namely Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht and Reema Worah in pivotal roles.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani is expected to launch sometime in December.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!