Even during her pregnancy, she makes sure to take care of TKSS team: Bharti Singh on Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show, is one of the most popular and loved comedy series. The team is doing the wonderful job of making people laugh, and Kapil’s teammate Bharti Singh is all praises for his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bharti mentioned that despite being pregnant herself, Ginni always takes care of The Kapil Sharma Show team when they visit his house. Bharti praised Ginni and mentioned she stands for hours and ensures everything herself rather than depending on the three cooks Kapil has. Bharti even talked about the changes in Kapil after Ginni came in his life. The comedian addressed Kapil as ‘bhaiya’ and praised him for being a support to her.

Talking about Ginni, Bharti said, “Ginni is such a wonderful and warm person. Whenever, the TKSS team visits Kapil bhaiya’s house for rehearsals, they are served with delicious food. Even though they have three cooks, Ginni personally looks after everything and instructs them what needs to be done. Even during pregnancy she stands for hours and takes care of everyone’s choices.”