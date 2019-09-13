News

Even during her pregnancy, she makes sure to take care of TKSS team: Bharti Singh on Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show, is one of the most popular and loved comedy series. The team is doing the wonderful job of making people laugh, and Kapil’s teammate Bharti Singh is all praises for his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bharti mentioned that despite being pregnant herself, Ginni always takes care of The Kapil Sharma Show team when they visit his house. Bharti praised Ginni and mentioned she stands for hours and ensures everything herself rather than depending on the three cooks Kapil has. Bharti even talked about the changes in Kapil after Ginni came in his life. The comedian addressed Kapil as ‘bhaiya’ and praised him for being a support to her.

Talking about Ginni, Bharti said, “Ginni is such a wonderful and warm person. Whenever, the TKSS team visits Kapil bhaiya’s house for rehearsals, they are served with delicious food. Even though they have three cooks, Ginni personally looks after everything and instructs them what needs to be done. Even during pregnancy she stands for hours and takes care of everyone’s choices.” 

Tags > Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days