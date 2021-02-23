Even if siblings do not always get along with each other, they play an important role in each other's lives, says Aashay Mishra

MUMBAI: “Not always eye to eye but always heart to heart, that’s how sibling relationships are,” says Aashay Mishra who is known for his friendly nature in the television industry and is currently essaying the role of Sarangdhar Pandey opposite Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) in Story 9 Months Ki. The show highlights the tale of two characters, who belong to completely different backgrounds. Alia Shroff is urbane, Harvard returned, ambitious and successful businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life. On the other hand, Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer, who hails from Mathura.

In the show, Alia and Sarangdhar’s story has taken a different turn where they both get involved by a twist of fate and Sarangdhar becomes the donor for Alia’s baby. In the upcoming track, the audience will witness Sarangdhar and Alia in Mathura where Alia meets his family.

Speaking about the track, Aashay Mishra said, “The story will have a lot of fun moments now that Alia is going to be staying in Sarang’s house with his entire family. She will be interacting with not only his parents who are quite orthodox and traditional in their thinking, but also his siblings. While shooting for these scenes, it reminded me of the rapport that I share with my family and siblings, and just the whole family culture that we have in our country. Also, Sarang is understanding, encouraging and wants his sister to speak up for herself. I would do the same and always be supportive of my siblings as well especially my sister.”

He further added, “Even if siblings do not always get along with each other, they have an influence and play an important role in each other's lives. Also, siblings are like your first friends, who know you well. So, it’s important to cherish these bonds.”

