Every office goer will love TVF’s next series, Cubicles

MUMBAI: People, according to us, largely fall under two categories: office goers who slog it out at a corporate job and entrepreneurs who work equally hard to achieve their dreams. Well, now, stream into the world of office goers with Cubicles, a weekly web that premiered on December 10th on TVF Play and TVF’s YouTube Channel. The series presents the most candid take on the life of millennials who are enthusiastically ready to dive into the corporate world and their experiences of the many firsts during this journey.

The 5-episode series follows the story of a 22-year-old Piyush Prajapati, a fresh entrant into the corporate world. The series chronicles the various phases of Piyush’s first experience in a professional world. Right from the first awkward conversations to the dreadfulness of the first working weekend. each episode of captures the mundaneness of a typical Indian workspace narrated in TVF’s unique style of satire and light entertainment.



Created by Amit Golani and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonam, the show witnesses a line-up of brilliant performances by the cast. The stellar cast includes Nidhi Bisht, Abhishek Chauhan, Arnav Bhasin, Shivankit Parihar, Badri Chavan, Sameer Saxena, and Khushbu Baid amongst others.



Nidhi Bisht, who plays the role of Megha Asthana, said, 'Cubicles is a light-hearted show which will certainly take the viewer’s back to the memories of their first job and for youngsters set for their new job. My character, Megha Asthana is a direct and straightforward person with a sense of humor, she is the boss everybody wants but only some lucky ones get! I enjoyed playing Megha, as an ode to all the mentors I’ve had! The entire cast is filled with talented actors and it was lovely to work with all of them. Hoping the audiences love Cubicles as much as we enjoyed making it and have a gala time with the misadventures of Piyush.'



Abhishek Chauhan, who plays the show’s main lead Piyush Prajapati, commented, 'I am extremely excited that I am a part of Cubicles. TVF’s concepts are quite refreshing and unique and I am grateful for being given this opportunity to story-tell with Amit Golani, Chaitanya, Nidhi Bisht, Avinash-Vijay and my brilliant co-actors. The character I play in the show is a recent graduate with an innocent approach to life and his first job. It is a relatable concept that will definitely ring a bell with every young professional. I hope people will share the same excitement as our entire team.'



So watch this exciting and realistic drama only on TVFPlay and TVF’s YouTube Channel now.