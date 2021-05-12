Every scene is a spectacular experience with her: Shiny Doshi aka Dhara speaks about shooting with Krutika Desai of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Earlier in the day we reported about Raavi getting signs from nature that her relationship with Shiva will yield happiness. (Read here: Pandya Store: Raavi's ugly accusation against Dhara)

The cast of the show is currently shooting at Bikaner due to the sudden surge in the COVID- 19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The cast of the show are like a thick family. They share close bonds and are often seen having a ball of a time in between shots.

The actors who play grey shades on-screen also have an inseparable bond with each other. Shiny Doshi aka Dhara has often expressed her love for Pallavi Rao who plays the grey shade character of Mami in the show.

Now, Shiny has shared her thoughts on shooting with Krutika Desai. Krutika plays a rude yet loving mother-in-law in the show. She often taunts and blames Dhara for anything that goes wrong in the house. But off-screen, their bonds seem to be quite different.

Shiny took to the gram and shared a cute picture with Krutika. She captioned the picture as: It's takes two to tango.

Sharing the screen with this legend is such an honor. Every scene is a spectacular experience with her. May our bickering continue forever.

Have a look at the picture:

