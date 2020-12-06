Everyone cannot carry a moustache: Arun Mandola

MUMBAI: "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman" actor Arun Mandola is looking drool-worthy in his new pics. The handsome actor has mostly been clean-shaven or with a French beard, but his fans have never seen sporting a thick beard and a bushy moustache. And his new photographs will definitely come as a surprise to all those who love and adore him. While he is nailing the new look, he confessed that a moustache and a beard doesn't suit anyone and everyone.

"Moustaches and beards need high maintenance, so I don't think everyone can carry it well. You need to pull your beard every time, you have to take care of it while eating and drinking, and most importantly, every three-four days you need to give it a sharp cut, so these are the reasons everyone cannot carry it. But I am enjoying this aggressive look," he said.

Sharing his love for moustaches, the young actor said, "It makes your personality stronger. Moustache is the proud sign of an India and even a few other countries. If you see India's history, Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, they all had beard and moustaches. I have never tried a heavy beard in my life, so this is the first time I am trying a moustache and I feel I am looking much stronger than I looked with a clean shave. But we are actors and so we have to carry our personality according to the character and also the latest trend."

Asked if looking good is important for an actor, the "Vighnaharta Ganesha" actor said, "Look is very important for an actor but it doesn’t mean you need fair skin or heightened personality. For me, good looks mean a fit and well-dressed person. I have only focussed on being fit and having a positive attitude."

Well, Arun recently got a photoshoot done. Talking about he said, "I love bright colours and luckily these days vibrant colours are more popular, and this is the future of 2021. These days black and white fashion is outdated and that’s why I chose colourful backgrounds for my photoshoot."