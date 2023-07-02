Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 17:01
MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Simran is often creative when it comes to creating content for her social media and the same goes for her co-star Mohit Parmar as well.

This time the duo got together and impressed us with this impeccable recreation of a scene from the movie Welcome!

Check out this hilarious video!

 

Will Rishit react in the same fashion to know that Shweta is back in their lives?

So, what do think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, we see that Suman asks Dhara to get Raavi and Rishita to stay back and Dhara promises her the same and also puts forth a condition that if she was able to accomplish that, then Suman will have to accept Chiku as her own and be his grandmother.

On the other hand, Chiku accidentally spills the beans on how Suman wanted Dhara to devise a plan to get the other brothers to stay in the Pandya Niwas forever.

In a major twist, Prerna’s parents arrive and force Krish and Prerna to return with them.

