Everyone talks at the same time: Karan Singh Grover on Bipasha Basu’s big family

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular TV actors. He has also carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. The handsome lad has acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He is currently playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



On the personal front, he is happily married to Bipasha Basu. The actor recently revealed to media how he feels when surrounded by his wife’s big fat Bengali family. Karan, the only Punjabi, in a bunch of “noisy” Bongs sticks to keeping quiet and prefers to soak it all in, when he gets together with Bips’ family, he revealed.



Karan and Bipasha tied the knot in 2016. The duo gives major relationship goals to their fans and followers.