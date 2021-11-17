Everything I am today, I owe it to Sir: Dance+ 6 host Punit Pathak on Remo Dsouza

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring the sixth season of TV’s most popular dance reality show Dance+. The show returns with Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as judges and Raghav Juyal as host while Remo D’souza will continue to lead the series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Punit on +Dance+ returning with season 6 on Star Plus.

Read on!

Tell us about your journey with the Dance+ Team / Unit?

My journey has been so amazing that I would not want to call it a team, I would like to call it family instead. The show is a true fan of the craft. It stands as one of the best dance reality shows when spoken of one. When I say everybody wonders and eagerly waits for the makers to announce the release of a new edition to the show every year, I speak for myself, my family and in fact the whole of India as it is everybody’s beloved show. So naturally, once the release was finalised and we all came together, it was a great experience.

How excited are you to present Season 6 to the viewers on TV?

I am immensely elevated to present Dance+ Season 6 to the viewers on TV. I am very excited and really looking forward to present it to our viewers on TV.

Tell us something about your association with Star Plus?

My association with Star Plus has been quite a long one, four to five years to be precise and what an association it has been! I am extremely thrilled, more honoured to be a part of the Star Plus family and I hope and pray for our relations to be the same forever.

What is the one thing which Season 6 contestants will bring alive for the audience?

I think the flavour of what people are going through right now is to never give up as it's a restart to our lives, post the pandemic. A lot of people have lost too much, courtesy to Covid-19, but are now gearing up to give themselves a chance to win at life once again and that’s exactly what our motto is this season. The thought of finding a way to win even when it almost feels like there is no way to do so is what our contestants will bring alive this season. The pandemic has been very hard on the entertainment industry, harder on dancers, so here we are, proud to be bringing in the sixth edition of the wonderful show for all of them and I am so honoured to be a part of it.

Name one contestant from Season 6 with whom you wish to work in the near future?

So, Remo Sir has already handed down a proposal to the ‘Hot Indians Crew’ to work with him so I automatically will be working with them in the future, given we are all a family. Apart from that, there are Pranshu and Kuldeep and their Sir Parth, who I had asked to work with me and they’ve already begun. Pratik and Romsha have also already begun working with me on another project of mine. Shivanshu is a little too young so I have asked him to make sure he grows and explores his life to the fullest before he gets too involved in the industry as that’s what it ultimately is all about and once that is been taken care of, him and in fact any of the contestants can come to mine or anybody else’s team for that matter and give wings to their individual journeys.

Your take on your Super Judge, Co-Captains and Host of the show (Remo Sir, Salman, Shakti & Raghav)

, I have an immense amount of respect for him. Speaking of Salman, he is a very creative person who is a great competition to have. He is also extremely passionate and hardworking. He is visually a very strong choreographer. Coming to Shakti, we’ve been friends for almost 16 to 17 years now and she has been a part of most of my phases in life. We have been friends throughout our college days, dance training days, our days as fellow contestants and now as fellow judges so yes, she is very dear to me. And lastly, Raghav I can truly say is one of the purest souls I have ever come across. He laughs and cries with all his heart and has been a very honest human being, through and through. Everything he does and is, is as genuine and raw as it gets.