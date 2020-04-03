News

Everywhere I go today, people recognise me as ACP: CID fame Shivaji Satam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 01:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV recently started re-airing CID, which was one of the most popular and long-running series for the channel over the years.

Shivaji Satam, who played the titular character of ACP Pradyuman, opened up on the feeling of watching it again after it went off-air just over two years ago.

'It makes me happy and joyous that people will again get to see and experience CID. It ran for 22 years -- that’s not something you can achieve with poor content. Our stories were so engaging for people. Everywhere I go today, people recognise me as ACP. It was such a good experience for us as actors because we became a large family. The show saw so many actors come and go. It will be fun to relive all of that,' the actor told Times of India.

Are you watching the re-runs?

Credits: India Forums

 

ACP: CID Shivaji Satam ACP Pradyuman

