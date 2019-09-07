Evil Vardhan celebrates victory on Sid and Ishani's ugly break-up in Sanjivani 2

Sanjivani 2 is witnessing Vardhan's evil conspiracy against Sid and Ishani.

Sid and Ishani's friendship is ruined thanks to Dr. Vardhan.

Vardhan has fueled misunderstandings between Sid and Ishani while publicly revealing Ishani's familial past at Sanjivani.

Ishani even slaps Sid when Sid tries to make her realize his innocence.

Sid and Ishani's misunderstandings separate them, but Sid still strives to protect Ishani.

He feels guilty when Ishani is ousted from Sanjivani after facing much humiliation.

It will be interesting to watch how Sid brings Ishani back to Sanjivani.