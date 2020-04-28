THIS ex-BB contestant is Rashami Desai's favourite; reveals how she supported her

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai was all over the news since the time she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress managed to stay in limelight throughout the season and won several hearts for her terrific performance.

Rashami was considered as one of the top contenders of the show and she proved that she is here to stay with her excellent game and strategy. Though Rashami did not win the show but she managed to create a valuable place in everyone's hearts.

During her recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, the actress opened up about various things. From revealing about how her life has changed after Bigg Boss to spilling interesting secrets about her personal life, Rashami got candid about everything.

The actress had lots to talk about her journey in Bigg Boss 13 and how grateful she is to receive the immense love and support from the viewers and also her friends from the Telly world.

Speaking about the same, Rashami couldn't help but mention about Hina Khan who had visited the Bigg Boss 13 house a couple of times.

Rashami revealed that Hina is her favourite and she admires her Bigg Boss journey. She also revealed that Hina extended a lot of support to her.

Well, Hina and Rashami seem to be the new BFFs of the small town.

