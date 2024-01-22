Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Isha Malvia opens up about her top Bigg Boss contestants this season post-eviction.

MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 17 evictee Isha Malvia made her appearance in the show, sharing exclusives from her journey inside the Bigg Boss House.

Sharing her journey in the Bigg Boss house, Isha states, “Iss eviction par mujhe thoda afsos hai, mai apne aap ko finalist ki tarah dekhti thi. But meri journey bohot aachi rahi hai aur mai bohot khush hu. Mai gharme ab tak ki top biased captain thi, and I am very proud. Captaincy ek aisi power hai jisme apko liberty milti hai apne mann ki karne ki. Usme bhi agar apko fair hona hai toh mujhse nahi hoga woh. Mujhe apne doston ko save karne ka mouka mila toh mai karungi unhe safe. Bigg Boss ne khud bola woh iss season mai biased hai.”

She also opens up about her ex-boyfriend and Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar, saying, “Jab mai bahar aayi, Abhishek footage ke liye roya. Uske tears genuine nahi the. He considers Munawar his friend but woh unke saath ladhta hai; mujhe apna pyar consider karta hai but mujhse bhi jhagda karta hai; Vicky ko apna bhai manta hai par unse bhi jhagda karta hai hai. Abhishek hamesha mujhe galat batata hai but woh bhi koi dudh ka dhula nahi hai. Ladke hamesha apna dukhda sunate rehte hai mere saath yeh galat hua, mujhe yeh chod ke chali gayi, par yeh nahi sochenge ke kyu gayi.”

She further concludes by sharing her top 3 contestants from the show, saying, “Munawar, Ankita aur Arun top 3 hai. Munawar aur Arun ke fans unke aage leke ayenge. When it comes to deserving contestants, mujhe mai, khanzaadi aur Abhishek top 3 lagte hai. Vicky bhai bhi winner lagte hai. Woh hamesha se active hai aur unhone throughout his journey show ke format ko follow kiya hai.”

