Ex bigg boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Kotian come out in support of Isha Malviya, slams Abhishek and Samarth

Abhishek

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its next weekend ka vaar and we can’t keep calm to watch Salman Khan’s vaar on the contestants this week. A lot has been happening in the bigg boss house since past week with Samarth Jurel’s entry the equations in the house have changed especially amongst Isha and Abhishek. 

In the previous episode a fight outburst took place between Isha and Samarth in where the two were seen having an argument with each other. Samarth was seen dropping Isha’s cup of water to which Isha reverted saying, “I have a problem with this type of behaviour and if this continues let’s end it here itself.”

Later, Samarth and Abhishek were seen discussing about Isha. Abhishek asked Samarth if he was serious about Isha to which Samarth reverted saying, “no I’m not serious about her” the duo then laughed it out and admitted too about Isha being loyal in the relationships.

Ex bigg boss contestants Vishal Kotian and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen slamming Abhishek and Samarth and coming out in support of Isha. Devoleena tweeted, “Abhishek & Samarth. You guys need to learn to respect the relationship you are in or you were.
Ek past, ek present. Dono ek se badkar ek namoone. And Samarth ko janna hi kyun hai why isha called Abhishekh etc etc. He himself said he is not serious about her.
Ek toh Isha k naam pe footage lene agaye show mein and every now & then trying to potray her that she is the only one who is in fault. #Idiots
#BB17” 
While Vishal Tweeted, “Saw 2 guys character shaming a 19 ur old gal on national television.Both acted to be madly in love with her. 
One says m not serious n the other has moved on in 2days n fallen for someone else. No wonder the ratings of @BiggBoss is falling by the day”

