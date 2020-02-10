THIS ex – Bigg Boss winner shows us the similarity between Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is An Indian Television actress, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors, and also the actor in the very famous contestant of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Sigh is a fan of this season, and he supports Siddarth Shuka, and now recently the winner shared a post where he showed the similarities between Salman and Shukla.

He drew a line of similarities by saying that Bhai and Sid are single, and they are fearless. They are also very attached to their family more than themselves and they drink the similar drink also.

And he also said about #supremesid and that Siddarth will win the show for sure.

There is no doubt that Sid has the maximum chance to win the show, and his fans are trying their best to get him the trophy.

Well on 15th February the nation will know who will win Bigg Boss.

