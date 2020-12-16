Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh REUNITE

MUMBAI: Ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have reunited.

Well, well, well, the actors have re-united for a music video titled Khwabeeda.

These days, television stars featuring in a music video has become the latest trend. We’ve been on the forefront of reporting updates about various upcoming music videos.

With music videos taking the industry by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. Apart from television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit, followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

We recently reported about Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss fame Naina Singh seems to have teamed up with the king of reality shows, Prince Narula, for a music video.

Vishal has shared a poster of the music video on his Instagram handle. Take a look!

For the initiated, Vishal was one of the wild card entries on Bigg Boss 13 while Madhurima, who had participated with him as an ex-girlfriend on Nach Baliye season 9, followed him inside the house soon after. Vishal and Madhurima have constantly been in the news but for all the wrong reasons. The actors became a hot topic of discussion when Madhurima had made the frying pan famous when she hit Vishal with the pan on his butt in Bigg Boss 13 house.