Ex- girlfriend Elena's birthday wish for Kushal Tandon...

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a renowned television actor. While he leaves quite an impression on the audience with his character roles, there have been moments where he has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

From breakups and linkup rumours to cold wars with co-actors, Kushal’s life seems to be like a roller coaster ride.

Years ago, he was in the news for his participation in Nach Baliye 5 along with his Bulgarian model-actor girlfriend, Elena Boeva. But post their participation, the duo parted ways and Kushal continued his friendship with her.

Recently, Kushal celebrated his birthday and Elena wished him with a sweet message. She said, "Cheers to the future filled with lots of great joy and blessings my dear Kushal."

Kushal thanked her with a message which read: “Always Love”.

For the unintiated, it was also speculated that Kushal and Elena are faking being in a relationship to participate in the couple dance reality show. At that time, Kushal had rubbished all the rumours and admitted that he was in a genuine relationship with Elena.

Well, Kushal is always known to have kept good friendship with his exes be it Elena, Gauhar or Ridhima! He has always been a good friend and supported them no matter what.

On the work front, Kushal was last seen in the serial Beyhadh season 1. He recently strated his new venture, Arbour 21 in suburban Mumbai.