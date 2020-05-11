Ex-Indian Idol Rahul Vaidya went on a date with THIS Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya was one of the popular contestants of Indian Idol. The ace singer didn't win the show but definitely managed to impress everyone with his terrific singing skills and his dashing looks.

A few years back, Rahul was spotted enjoying his late-night dinner with a famous Bollywood diva. Well, it was none other than Riya Sen. Yes, you heard it right!

Rahul had posted a beautiful picture with Riya on his Instagram account with a lovely caption that read, “Thanks for the lovely dinner Riya!”

Take a look at the picture:

Well, Rahul's post went viral instantly with fans speculating about the duo dating! It seems they were just rumours as the news faded with time.

Celebrities are often linked to each other whenever they are spotted together and this was one such incident.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ETIMES)