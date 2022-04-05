EXCITING! AbhiRa to recreate the iconic song Ghoonghat Ki Aadh Se in a Rajasthani way

She is still wearing the ghoonghat though. On the other hand, Mahima tells that she doesn't think the wedding will happen. This leaves the Goenkas tensed. Akshu and Abhi are now stuck in the balloon in a stormy situation. Is this the sign that they will reach soon?
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 18:35
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Currently,  amid the taunts, Akshara rushes outside and prays that Kanhaji must show her a way out to bring Abhi and the way comes right in front of her. She sees a hot air balloon and rushes to bring Abhi. She throws a mala on him and signals Abhi to come up. She is still wearing the ghoonghat though. On the other hand, Mahima tells that she doesn't think the wedding will happen. This leaves the Goenkas tensed. Akshu and Abhi are now stuck in the balloon in a stormy situation. Is this the sign that they will reach soon?

We have been updating you about Abhira ki Shaadi and now we came to know that the Rajasthani look is for an upcoming song sequence. The duo shall recreate Kumar Sanu's iconic song Ghoonghat Ki Aadh Se while we see the duo flying in the hot air balloon to the venue. The sequence is surely going to be a treat to watch for the fans onscreen. Are you all excited to see it? 

We even revealed the details about the first glimpse of Akshara as the bride, you are surely going to be left spellbound looking at the gorgeous much. She dons the Kundan Matha Patti like an empress and her entry shall have Yeh Rishta's iconic song Meri Banno Pyari. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

