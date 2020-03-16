EXCITING! #AbhiRaKiShaadi to have a theme song in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiFans have been all hearts for AbhiRa and now that their wedding is around the corner, viewers can't keep calm. Well, now we got to know the exact location of the wedding which is Samode Palace in Jaipur. The venue is indeed breathtaking and we can surely say that Abhi is keeping his promise of giving Akshara a fairytale wedding like Kartik and Naira.Well, apart from surprising her with a fairytale wedding, he also has a special single just for the wedding. We have seen Rajan Shahi giving the fans a grand cinematic experience with the wedding sequences in his shows. We had earlier seen #Kaira's music video and even #Mishbir's dessert romance.Now with #AbhiRa, the music video is all set to have everything that a fairytale needs, Prince Charming on a horse. Yes, you read it right. Check out the pictures: Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu agrees to take Aarohi for the wedding, while we see the Birlas are all set with the band bajaa to get Akshara home, and on the other hand, Akshara and the Goenkas are in tears and the family gives a special gift to Akshu before she leaves them and goes to Abhimanyu's house. We see how Abhi wants his family not to be rude to Akshara but Mahima warns him that things shall not change from their end.Also read: DHAMAKEDAR! Amid wedding preparations, Aarohi goes missing in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiFor more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.