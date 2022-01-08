EXCITING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna APPLAUDS Aneri's performance and introduces Anupamaa's Amar Prem

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

In today's episode, we will see that Malvika locked herself in her room and she frantically searched for medicine. Anuj and Anupamaa tried opening the door, and once they were in, Anupamaa saw Malvika in an inconsolable state. She tried to calm her down and asked Anuj what had happened with her. Anuj tells Anupamaa that Malvika was in an abusive marriage and he did not know about it until he gave her a surprise visit.

He tells her that he found Malvika in her room with bruises all over her body. Her husband had tortured her so much that she was always easily scared of anything that happened around her. He speaks about how society asks a woman to adjust to her abusive husband not knowing the pain she is going through. Anupamaa is in tears hearing Malvika's story.

Well, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna took to his Instagram to applaud Aneri for her amazing performance and on a lighter note, he points out at the Amar Prem of Anupamaa, that is none other than Toshu and Samar aka Aashish Mehrotra and Paras Kalnawat. Here's what he wrote, "Hey i had to post this today. Wat a fab fab performance by u in today's episode @vajanianeri .. ..

Also yeh peeche do Amar Prem kaun hain .. kahin dekha hain inhein shayad .."

Check out the post

Well, we are still in shock and supporting Mukku's story, what about you all?

