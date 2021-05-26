Exciting! Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya reveal about their upcoming stunt in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: The most anticipated show of the year, Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already begun shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. While the contestants are competing in the show, but behind the scenes, they share a really tight bond. Some have found new friends and some have established new relations while shooting for the show. One of them is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and Crashh fame Anushka Sen.

Anushka, being the youngest in the group, is seen getting pampered by fellow contestants all the time. Apart from Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood, aka Anushka’s brothers, on the sets of KKK11, she shares a really tight bond with Rahul Vaidya.

They are often seen together making fun reels and capturing some priceless moments on their social media handles. Anushka took to her Instagram stories with Rahul Vaidya to share this important insight about the stunt she performed today, calling it a “Real Life Video Game”. Rahul assures that the audience will feel the same adrenaline rush watching the stunt as they felt while performing it today.

See the video:

Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen don’t miss out on a single chance in entertaining their fans and keeping them hooked to all the fun they are having in Cape Town. It seems that this Jodi will provide a lot of masala to the show with their antiques and super adorable bond. Are you all equally excited to meet them on screen soon?

