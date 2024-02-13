Exciting! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Sheeba Akashdeep shares the eye-catching upcoming twist of the show, check it out

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:27
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show Baatein Kuch ankahee Si that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who beats challenges on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. 

Also Read- Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Actress Sheeba has been winning hearts with her portrayal of the character Pammi Sood. Her performance has really brought another arc to the storyline and she is slowly becoming a household name with her role in this top Star Plus show. 

Sheeba has a massive fan following and fans really enjoy her reels with hubby Akashdeep. The actress keeps her fans entertained with regular updates on her projects. She recently shared a new promo of the show, where we see an exciting upcoming twist of the show.

We see that Vandana and Kunal will travel somewhere and a furious Pammi plots to spoil their plan. Meanwhile Kunal asks Vandana what is the important news she wanted to tell him.

Check it out here;

What do you think will happen next in the show? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:27

