Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with yet another season. We will see big names like Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik amongst others entering the show.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:09
Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?

MUMBAI: Also Read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon to be back with yet another Dhamakedaar season and the fans await the fierce action that will follow it soon. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and many dare-devil celebrities will be seen trying out their luck this season.

Amongst these celebrities we’ll get to see names like Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Munawar Farooqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and many other big names.


According to reports, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya minted a whopping sum of 10 lakh rupees per week last season. This season too, these celebrities will be at loggerheads with each other to win the prize money and the fame that will follow, while other participants will gain some amount per week.

According to sources, Shivangi Joshi or Rubina Dilaik could be the highest paid celebrity of this season. Shivangi Joshi could be paid 5-7 lakh per week for her participation while Munawar could charge 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh per week for his participation. These celebrities will be seen facing some of their worst fears on-screen and will get to share the stage with the very talented director- Rohit Shetty who will be hosting this season.

Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are also big names that could be in the big leagues when it comes to fees. Reportedly, Rubina Dilaik charged a massive sum of 5 lakh rupees per week for her stint on Big-Boss.

Let’s see how this new season will commence and continue its legacy of entertaining the audience.

For more updates from the Telly-world, keep checking Tellychakkar

Also Read: Mohit Malik on Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'I Am Determined To Win This Season'

Colors tv Endemol India Rohit Shetty Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Sriti Jha Mohit Malik Munawar Farooqui TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s latest fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has started off with a bang. The mature...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Interesting! Kiara Advani spills beans on how she feels that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made keeping Kartik Aryan in mind...
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.(Also Read:...
Super Sexy!Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
MUMBAI: Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with 'Arjun Reddy', has revealed that he is to tie the knot...
SHOCKING TWIST! Sayuri AGREES to marry Kanha days after Cheeru's demise in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa; here's why
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is all set for a big twist in the story. The viewers...
Recent Stories
Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
Latest Video