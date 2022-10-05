Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?

MUMBAI: Also Read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon to be back with yet another Dhamakedaar season and the fans await the fierce action that will follow it soon. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and many dare-devil celebrities will be seen trying out their luck this season.

Amongst these celebrities we’ll get to see names like Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Munawar Farooqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and many other big names.

According to reports, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya minted a whopping sum of 10 lakh rupees per week last season. This season too, these celebrities will be at loggerheads with each other to win the prize money and the fame that will follow, while other participants will gain some amount per week.According to sources, Shivangi Joshi or Rubina Dilaik could be the highest paid celebrity of this season. Shivangi Joshi could be paid 5-7 lakh per week for her participation while Munawar could charge 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh per week for his participation. These celebrities will be seen facing some of their worst fears on-screen and will get to share the stage with the very talented director- Rohit Shetty who will be hosting this season.

Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are also big names that could be in the big leagues when it comes to fees. Reportedly, Rubina Dilaik charged a massive sum of 5 lakh rupees per week for her stint on Big-Boss.

Let’s see how this new season will commence and continue its legacy of entertaining the audience.

